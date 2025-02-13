Star batter Virat Kohli had a special message for Rajat Patidar, who on Thursday was appointed as the new captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Patidar, who replaces Faf du Plessis as the skipper after the South African was not retained by the franchise, will kick off his reign as captain of RCB from the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the, former RCB captain Kohli congratulated the veteran batter on becoming the new skipper of the team, saying that Patidar has earned all the right to lead the franchise and take them forward.

"I am here to inform everyone, like the others will do as well, that Rajat Patidar is going to be the new captain of RCB. Rajat, firstly i want to congratulate, wish you all the very best. The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB, all over India. They get excited to watch you play. So, this is very well deserved. Myself and the other team members will be right behind you and you'll have all our support," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

"To grow into this role, of course it is a big responsibility and i have done this for many years. Faf's done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I am sure this is a great honour for you. I am very very happy for you. You've earned the right to be in this position and I am sure you will grow from strength to strength. I have seen Rajat evolve as a player in the last couple of years as a player, got the chance to play for India. His game has improved many levels in the last couple of years. The way he has led his state team as well and the responsibility he has taken, you've shown everyone what it takes to lead this amazing franchise," he added.

"I just wish him all the very best and I would request all the fans to support him, get absolutely behind him. We know that he will do what best for the team, what's best for the franchise and we must all get together to support him because, regardless of what happens, who does what, the most important thing is the team and franchise. We all have that responsibility to work towards the growth of this amazing team and franchise. Sending my best wishes to him, and sending all the fans lots of love. Looking forward to seeing you and looking forward to have Rajat start off the season with a bang."