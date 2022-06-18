England's first ODI in a three-match series against Netherlands saw a lot of records getting broken on Friday in Amstelveen. While the Three Lions bettered their own record to post the highest total by a team in the ODI format, the likes of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone too achieved different milestones during the match. England's Dawid Malan also found himself among the ones to get their names enter the record books. He became only the second England male batter to score a hundred in all three formats.

Before Malan, Jos Buttler was the only England male batter who had achieved the unique feat. England women's captain Heather Knight is the only woman from the country to reach the milestone.

Malan scored 125 off 109 balls on Friday against Netherlands. His innings was laced with nine fours and three sixes as England posted a mammoth total of 498/4 in 50 overs.

Overall, Malan became the 19th men's player to score a century in all three formats. Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Martin Guptill, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Ahmed Shahzad, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Kevin O'Brien, Glenn Maxwell, Tamim Iqbal, David Warner, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are the other 17 players.

Talking about the game on Friday, the Three Lions comfortably won by 232 runs as they bundled out the Dutch for 266 runs in 49.4 overs. Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/57 while David Willey, Reece Topley and Sam Curran shared two wickets apiece.

Jos Buttler bagged the player of the match award for his 162 not out that came in only 70 balls. He missed the record of AB de Villiers for the fastest 150 by just one ball. Buttler reached there in the 65th ball of his innings.

On the other hand, Liam Livingstone equalled the record for the second-fastest ODI fifty by achieving the feat in 17 balls. He too missed de Villiers' record for the fastest fifty in the format by just one ball.