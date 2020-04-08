Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

David Warner Swings Bat Like A Sword, Asks Fans If He's "As Good As Ravindra Jadeja"

Updated: 08 April 2020 13:29 IST

David Warner shared a throwback video about a shoot for SunRisers Hyderabad where he is wielding the bat like a sword.

David Warner Swings Bat Like A Sword, Asks Fans If Hes "As Good As Ravindra Jadeja"
David Warner has been entertaining fans on social media platforms. © Instagram

David Warner, the Australian opening batsman, has been finding ways to keep his fans entertained on social media. The Australian batsman who plays for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League shared a new video on his Instagram handle.The video is from last year in which David Warner can be seen swinging the bat like a sword for a commercial in a behind the scenes video and bursts into laughter after the director says cut. The Aussie captioned the post saying, "Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I've got @royalnavghan covered for the sword?".

The left-handed batsman has been spending time at home much like other sports personalities. Warner has been in good form for his team since the start of the year. He smashed 128 runs in a One Day International against India which took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, India went on to win the three-match ODI series 2-1 against the Aussies at home.

Warner much like other cricketers from across the globe will be itching to get back to the cricket field. Recently, SunRisers Hyderabad had announced that David Warner will be containing the side in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

However, it is yet to be seen if the IPL begins from the revised date of April 15, 2020, as India battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in 2018, Warner had been removed from the captaincy after the sandpaper gate came to light. He was banned by Cricket Australia from participating in any form of professional cricket for 12 months. Warner returned to the Australian team just in time for the 2019 World Cup.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner has been sharing fun videos on his social media handles
  • Warner can be seen swinging the bat like a sword for a commercial
  • He goes on to ask fans if he is as good as Ravindra Jadeja
Related Articles
David Warner Reveals His Favourite IPL Moment With "My Indian Family"
David Warner Reveals His Favourite IPL Moment With "My Indian Family"
"A Bit Like The Ashes": Tim Paine Hypes Up India-Australia Rivalry
"A Bit Like The Ashes": Tim Paine Hypes Up India-Australia Rivalry
Coronavirus: David Warner Shaves Head To Show Support To Medical Staff, Asks Virat Kohli To Follow
Coronavirus: David Warner Shaves Head To Show Support To Medical Staff, Asks Virat Kohli To Follow
Watch: David Warner Finds A Unique Way To Improve His Catching Skills
Watch: David Warner Finds A Unique Way To Improve His Catching Skills
Herschelle Gibbs "Toe To Toe" With Virat Kohli, David Warner "Making TikTok Videos": Cricketers On ICC Quarantine Tweet
Herschelle Gibbs "Toe To Toe" With Virat Kohli, David Warner "Making TikTok Videos": Cricketers On ICC Quarantine Tweet
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.