 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

 29 Mar 20 to 17 May 20

Cricket Australia May Ask Players To Forego IPL Contracts: Report

Updated: 17 March 2020 15:47 IST

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said that the players are individually contracted to the IPL and that they will provide them with advice.

Cricket Australia May Ask Players To Forego IPL Contracts: Report
Pat Cummins may have to give up his lucrative Rs 15.5 crore contract with KKR. © AFP

Australian cricketers may have to forego their lucrative IPL contracts in the wake of the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, the local media reported on Tuesday. The IPL has been postponed till April 15 with India reporting more than 120 positive cases and three deaths. Cricket Australia has not directed the players officially with its chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday saying that players were individually contracted to their IPL teams and can make up their own minds to compete in the 2020 IPL or not.

"We can provide advice. We're conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader... to advise them in that regard," Roberts said.

"And then there will also be a perspective from the BCCI and their IPL division within that and together with our players and the BCCI, I am sure players will reach the best possible decisions in uncertain circumstances."

The Australian newspaper reported that Cricket Australia is reviewing whether it should permit its players to participate in the IPL or The Hundred series in the UK.

There are 17 Australian players contracted with different IPL franchises. The Australia report said that pacer Pat Cummins, former skipper Steve Smith, opener David Warner and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be asked to give up their rich contracts.

Cummins had become the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth  $3.2 million with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maxwell received a $2.2 million contract with Kings XI Punjab.

Cricket Australia has declared NSW the champions after scrapping the Sheffield Shield final.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Seventeen Australian players hold contracts in the IPL
  • CA said that they will advise players after discussing with all parties
  • The IPL has been postponed from March 29 to April 15
Related Articles
Australia Players Waiting To Hear About Fate Of IPL: Kane Richardson
Australia Players Waiting To Hear About Fate Of IPL: Kane Richardson
Coronavirus: IPL Team Owners Tele-Conference Meeting Ends Without "Concrete" Decision
Coronavirus: IPL Team Owners' Tele-Conference Meeting Ends Without "Concrete" Decision
Players Go Home As IPL Franchises Call Off Camps Till Further Notice
Players Go Home As IPL Franchises Call Off Camps Till Further Notice
Coronavirus: MS Dhoni "Bids A Short Adieu" To CSK After Postponement Of IPL 2020. Watch
Coronavirus: MS Dhoni "Bids A Short Adieu" To CSK After Postponement Of IPL 2020. Watch
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
If IPL Happens, It Will Be A Shortened Tournament: Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.