IPL 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus, To Start From April 15 Instead Of March 29: BCCI

The start of the Indian Premier Leage (IPL) 2020 has been postponed to April 15th from March 29 as a "precautionary measure" against the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement on Friday. The BCCI statement comes at the back of the announcement made by the Delhi government that it will not allow any sporting activity in the national capital due to the health crisis. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation," the cricket board said in a statement.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience."

"The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that gatherings of over 200 people at sporting events or conferences will not be allowed until further notice "for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of the epidemic disease, COVID-19".

Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise. India has more than 70 positive coronavirus cases so far.