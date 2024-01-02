Australia batter David Warner has revealed that his Baggy Green (Test cap) was lost on transit on the eve of his farewell Test in Sydney on Tuesday. Taking to social media, Warner shared a heartfelt message and pleaded for the safe return of his baggy green. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Warner shared a "last resort" appeal, revealing that his Baggy Green was stolen from his backpack. The 37-year-old had return to his hometown, Sydney, following Australia's win over Pakistan in the Boxing-Day Test last week.

Warner revealed that the backpack was placed inside a larger bag, which was flown on a Qantas flight from Melbourne to Sydney on December 31 with the rest of the team's luggage.

"Inside this backpack was my Baggy Green. It's sentimental to me. It's something I'd love to have in my hands walking out there this week. If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble. Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green," Warner said in a video uploaded on his Instagram handle.

Warner called on the public to assist him in finding his baggy green, promising no consequences for the person who returns it. The veteran opener even offered to give up a spare backpack to the person.

Warner also revealed that he reached out to the airlines, as well as the hotel staff, but there has been no hint of anyone opening his backpack in the CCTV footage.

"We've gone through CCTV footage, they've got some blind spots apparently. We've spoken to the Quay West hotel who we absolutely trust, they've gone through their cameras and no one has gone into our rooms," he added.

Australia opted Tuesday against playing a second spinner in the final Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground, naming an unchanged line-up for Warner's farewell match.

Skipper Pat Cummins confirmed Australia's fast-bowling trio had all recovered well from the second Test in Melbourne four days ago after clinching the three-match series with a tense 79-run win.

The SCG has a reputation for taking turn, but the hosts did not consider bringing a second spinner into the team to partner Nathan Lyon, he said.

The pitch looked well-grassed on the eve of Pakistan's final match of their Australia tour, which will also be opener Warner's 112th and final Test.

"The weather looks pretty good this week and that's not always the case in Sydney," Cummins said ahead of the Test, starting Wednesday.