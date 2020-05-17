Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

David Warner And His Wife Dance To Prabhu Deva's Hit, Asks Fans If They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty

Updated: 17 May 2020 15:46 IST

In the video, both David Warner and his wife Candice can be seen dancing to a superhit Bollywood number from the 90s, featuring Indian dance icon Prabhu Deva.

David Warner And His Wife Dance To Prabhu Devas Hit, Asks Fans If They Were Better Than Shilpa Shetty
David Warner shared a video dancing along side his wife Candice on Instagram. © Instagram

Sharing TikTok videos with his fans has become a part of David Warner's daily routine and, continuing that trend, the Australian cricketer shared yet another video on Instagram, this time showcasing his dance skills. Dancing along side Warner in the video was his wife Candice Warner, while one of their daughters sneaked in from behind and started doing her own moves, taking her parents by surprise. In the video, both Warner and Candice can be seen dancing to a superhit Bollywood song from the 90s, featuring Indian dance icon Prabhu Deva. Tagging Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra in his post, Warner asked fans to decide who has better dance moves between him, his wife and Shilpa Shetty. "Who was better @candywarner1 and I or @theshilpashetty  #theoriginals," Warner captioned the video.

The reason why Warner tagged Shilpa Shetty in his post was because she had also made a similar TikTok video earlier this year performing a solo dance on the hit Bollywood number.

What was interesting though in her video was that Prabhu Deva walked past her while she was pulling off her moves.

Warner and his wife, both quite active on social media and their fun TikTok videos have kept their fans entertained during this coronavirus lockdown.

The Australian opener has tried to be as creative as possible in his videos which has even led to him being trolled on the social media.

Recently, his former teammate Mitchell Johnson made fun of Warner's humour and labelled him as inapt for doing all this.

"I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson replied after watching one of his videos.

A day later, West Indies batsman Darren Bravo took a cheeky dig at the Australian opener and called him a "boxhead".

"Boxhead I think you need for cricket to start back @davidwarner31," Darren Bravo left a comment on Warner's Instagram post.

The 33-year-old would have been leading the Hyderabad-based franchise in the 13th edition of the IPL but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the future of IPL 2020 is under doubt as the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Australia Australia Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner shared a TikTok video showcasing his dance skills
  • Dancing along side Warner in the video was his wife Candice Warner
  • Warner asked fans if his dance moves were better than Shilpa Shetty
Related Articles
David Warner Lip-Syncs Baahubali Dialogue, Ropes In Daughter For Theatrics. Watch
David Warner Lip-Syncs 'Baahubali' Dialogue, Ropes In Daughter For Theatrics. Watch
"Boxhead I Think...": Darren Bravo Trolls David Warner For His "Woke The Beast" Video
"Boxhead I Think...": Darren Bravo Trolls David Warner For His "Woke The Beast" Video
"Youve Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos
"You've Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos
Watch: David Warner Participates In Unique "Car Race" With Family In Latest TikTok Video
Watch: David Warner Participates In Unique "Car Race" With Family In Latest TikTok Video
David Warner And Wife Candice "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok. Watch
David Warner And Wife Candice "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.