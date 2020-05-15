Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Boxhead I Think...": Darren Bravo Trolls David Warner For His "Woke The Beast" Video

Updated: 15 May 2020 11:15 IST

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo left a comment on David Warner's latest Instagram post that left fans in splits.

"Boxhead I Think...": Darren Bravo Trolls David Warner For His "Woke The Beast" Video
David Warner showcased unique camera trick in his latest Instagram post. © Instagram

David Warner, who has taken social media by storm with a series of TikTok videos, came up with another hilarious post on Instagram on Friday. In his latest post, Warner can be seen pulling off an amazing camera trick, with Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa' playing in the background. "Woke the beast what can you see with your eyes at the end?? #challenge #gettingbetter #fun #justsmile," Warner captioned the post. While fans on social media were impressed with Warner's latest post, West Indies batsman Darren Bravo took a cheeky dig at the Australian opener and called him a "boxhead". "Boxhead I think you need for cricket to start back @davidwarner31," Darren Bravo left a comment on Warner's Instagram post.

3efhivqg

On Thursday, Warner's former Australia teammate Mitchell Johnson also trolled the left-handed explosive batsman.

Making fun of Warner's humour, Johnson went a step further and labelled him as inapt for doing all this. "I would say you've officially lost it but not sure you ever had it Bull," Johnson replied on the video.

Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier this week, he shared a video where he was lip-syncing a famous Telugu movie dialogue from a 2006 action-thriller 'Pokiri', starring Mahesh Babu.

Warner, dressed in his SRH kit with a bat in hand, delivered the dialogue with complete gusto. However, the Australian didn't have any clue about which movie the dialogue was from so he asked his fans to guess.

The 33-year-old would have been leading the Hyderabad-based franchise in the 13th edition of the IPL but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lucrative tournament was postponed indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Darren Michael Bravo Darren Bravo Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Warner posted a video on Instagram showcasing unique camera trick
  • West Indies batsman Darren Bravo trolled him with an epic comment
  • On Thursday, Mitchell Johnson also trolled Warner for his TikTok videos
Related Articles
"Youve Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos
"You've Officially Lost It": Mitchell Johnson Trolls David Warner For TikTok Videos
Watch: David Warner Participates In Unique "Car Race" With Family In Latest TikTok Video
Watch: David Warner Participates In Unique "Car Race" With Family In Latest TikTok Video
David Warner And Wife Candice "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok. Watch
David Warner And Wife Candice "Back Again" With Dance Video On TikTok. Watch
Glenn Maxwell Aces Jim Carrey Impersonation In Latest TikTok Video. Watch
Glenn Maxwell Aces Jim Carrey Impersonation In Latest TikTok Video. Watch
Watch: David Warner Lip Syncs Famous Dialogue From Mahesh Babu Movie
Watch: David Warner Lip Syncs Famous Dialogue From Mahesh Babu Movie
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.