 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

David Warner, Aaron Finch Question Australia's Measures To Deal With Coronavirus

Updated: 16 March 2020 11:25 IST

David Warner and Aaron Finch had questions about the Australia government's decision to impose a 14-day self-isolation on all incoming international passengers.

David Warner, Aaron Finch Question Australias Measures To Deal With Coronavirus
David Warner expressed concerns about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Australia. © AFP

Australian cricketers Aaron Finch and David Warner have questioned the government's new policy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that the country will impose a 14-day self isolation on all international passenger arrivals from midnight Sunday (March 15) to try and contain the spread of coronavirus, which has so far claimed more than 6,000 lives across the world. In response to Morrison's announcement, a journalist tweeted: "Genuine question -- how does the government know if new arrivals are actually self-isolating?"

Finch re-tweeted the comment and said: "Have been wondering the same thing!!"

In response to Finch's remarks, Warner added: "Or, what about the uber/taxi/bus/train they catch from the airport to their place."

The rapid spread of the disease has led to the sporting calendar around the world come to a virtual standstill. Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off, as was India's ODI series against South Africa. Both series were to be held in empty stadia before being called off altogether.

England also postponed their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka while the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to start on March 29, has also been suspended till April 15.

After that, Cricket Australia also called off final round of domestic first class tournaments, including the Sheffield Shield.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia announced 14-day self-isolation for international passengers
  • Aaron Finch re-tweeted a journalist's question on the move
  • Warner also had questions about the decision
Related Articles
"Not Again, It Cant Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
"Not Again, It Can't Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
Watch: New Zealand Make 2 Huge DRS Blunders During 1st ODI vs Australia
Watch: New Zealand Make 2 Huge DRS Blunders During 1st ODI vs Australia
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Retains 2nd Spot After Impressive Show In New Zealand
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Retains 2nd Spot After Impressive Show In New Zealand
David Warner Reappointed As SunRisers Hyderabad Captain Ahead Of IPL 2020
David Warner Reappointed As SunRisers Hyderabad Captain Ahead Of IPL 2020
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner Back At Sandpaper Venue For First Time After Scandal
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner Back At Sandpaper Venue For First Time After Scandal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.