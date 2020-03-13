 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: England Call Off Sri Lanka Test Tour Over Virus Fear

Updated: 13 March 2020 16:34 IST

A practice match in Colombo was halted as England announced they would be flying back to London, and the first of two Test matches due to start on March 19 has been postponed.

Coronavirus: England Call Off Sri Lanka Test Tour Over Virus Fear
England players celebrate a wicket on Day 2 of four-day practice match. © AFP

England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka on Friday over the "unprecedented" crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A practice match in Colombo was halted as the team announced they would be flying back to London, and the first of two Test matches due to start on March 19 has been indefinitely postponed. "At this time, the physical and mental wellbeing of our players and support teams is paramount," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement announcing the end of the tour.

"We will now look to bring them home to their families as soon as possible. These are completely unprecedented times, and decisions like this go beyond cricket."

The four-day practice game against a Sri Lankan Board President's XI side was halted near the end of the second day.

England were fielding when captain Joe Root came on to call the players off.

The match attracted few spectators. Only a handful of England fans and a dozen locals were at the grounds to watch the two teams ahead of the first Test in Galle.

Root made it clear this week that players had been told to take extra precautions and not have contact with fans or members of the opposing team.

"It is against our nature as a team, we quite like to socialise and interact with fans and take selfies, autographs and stuff. But it means that we can't do that on this trip," Root told reporters on Wednesday.

There were no handshakes between the teams before the practice game.

Sri Lanka has reported just three coronavirus cases since the start of the crisis which has left more than 4,300 dead around the world.

"We were told that England wants to return because of the threat of the coronavirus," a Sri Lankan cricket official told AFP.

"They decided to stop the practice match immediately and get back home."

The move came as Sri Lanka shut schools across the country and banned travellers from Iran, Italy and South Korea and stopped issuing on-arrival visas to nationals of 48 countries, including Britain.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • England's cricket team abruptly pulled out of a tour of Sri Lanka
  • England management announced they would be flying back to London
  • The first of two Test matches has been indefinitely postponed
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Australian Cricketers Stick With Handshakes Despite Threat
Coronavirus: Australian Cricketers Stick With Handshakes Despite Threat
Delhi Capitals Chris Woakes Pulls Out Of IPL 2020: Report
Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes Pulls Out Of IPL 2020: Report
England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex
England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex
Womens T20 World Cup: Rain Threat Looms Large Over India vs England Semi-Final
Women's T20 World Cup: Rain Threat Looms Large Over India vs England Semi-Final
Coronavirus: No Handshakes, Only Fist Bumps For England Players In Sri Lanka
Coronavirus: No Handshakes, Only Fist Bumps For England Players In Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.