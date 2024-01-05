MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva has shared a sneak peek of the family's vacation in Dubai. She took to Instagram to share video and photo from the trip. In the shared clip and photo, MS Dhoni could be seen spending quality time with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. The video shared by Ziva has got over 8 lakh 37 thousand views and more than 1 lakh 12 thousand likes. Days earlier, Sakshi had also shared video of the trip from her Instagram profile, wishing the users a happy new year.

In the video posted by Sakshi on her Instagram profile, Dhoni was seen attending a party along with family where they experienced a brilliant fireworks show to ring in 2024. There were performances by a number of artists during the celebrations and Dhoni was seen spending time with daughter Ziva as they had dinner with friends.

Before the New Year, images went viral on social media where Dhoni can be seen with wife Sakshi and others. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon were also present. Several social media users had claimed that the former India captain was on a vacation to Dubai.

While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni will be a part of the tournament in 2024 as well, the fans still wonder whether he would be continuing his stint even after the end of the upcoming season. Keeping the curiosity intact among the fans, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that only Dhoni could say if it is going to be his last edition.