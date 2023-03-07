The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has given fans brilliant cricketing action so far. But it isn't just the battle between the bat and the ball that has been the source of entertainment for fans. Even the pre-match shows in the T20 league are providing fans plenty to talk about, especially after former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison lifted presenter Erin Holland on his lap and gave her a swirl around live on camera, leaving the T20 league's fans all across the globe in splits.

Morrison is known for his quirky behaviour, having cracked jokes, trolled players, and poked fun at his fellow commentators during his commentary stints in various international and franchise-based matches.

Presently doing commentary in the PSL 2023, Morrison hilariously lifted presenter Holland on his lap before the start of the match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United on Sunday.

Holland herself tweeted the video of the incident, with the caption: "Love ya uncle @SteelyDan66 @thePSLt20".

In reply, Morrison wrote: "Just keeping you on your toes Mrs Cutting!!! #PSL8".

Just keeping you on your toes Mrs Cutting!!! #PSL8 https://t.co/r1i5Oebc5l — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) March 5, 2023

It isn't the first time Morrison has done so ahead of the start of a cricket match. During his stint in the IPL before, the New Zealander had lifted a cheerleader on his shoulders. In another incident, he did something similar with former IPL anchor Karishma Kotak.

As for the match, Gladiators put a total of 179/6 runs on the board after batting first, courtesy of brilliant performances from Mohammad Nawaz, Najibullah Zadran and Umar Akmal.

Chasing the stiff target, Islamabad did really well and overhauled the total with three balls to spare. Colin Munro, Azam Khan and Faheem Ashraf were the pick of the batters for the team.

