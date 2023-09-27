Shah Rukh Khan was conducting an "AskSRK' session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he answers questions posted by his followers and the Bollywood actor's comment on Virat Kohli won a lot of hearts. When asked to comment about Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan said that he wishes for his well being and even called the Indian cricket team star like a 'damaad' (son-in-law) to him. The actor, who has been enjoying a lot of success thanks to his latest movie Jawan,has worked quite a bit with Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma and the two have crossed paths during the Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh made 96 in an Australian batting onslaught of 352-7 against India that raised hopes of a consolation win in Wednesday's third and final one-day international.

I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara!!! https://t.co/SYB4sRPIqo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 27, 2023

Marsh tore into the Indian bowlers in attacking partnerships that included a second-wicket stand of 137 with Steve Smith, who hit 74, after the tourists elected to bat first in Rajkot.

Fit-again players Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell returned to boost Australia's chances of avoiding a whitewash in the series, led by the hosts 2-0, ahead of next month's ODI World Cup in India.

The top-order batsmen made an early impact with Marsh, David Warner (56), Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (72) all contributing to a mammoth total that looked like going beyond 400 before India hit back. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two.