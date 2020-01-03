 
Dale Steyn Feels His Experience Can Be Crucial For South Africa In T20 World Cup

Updated: 03 January 2020 17:49 IST

Dale Steyn will make a long-awaited return to international cricket next month where he is set to be a part of South Africa's limited overs squad against England.

Dale Steyn has had constant run-ins with injuries over the last few years. © AFP

Veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has reiterated his desire to feature in this year's T20 World Cup, feeling his experience of 15 years in international cricket can come in handy to lead the Proteas quicks in Australia. Steyn will make a long-awaited return to international cricket next month where he is set to be a part of the Proteas limited overs squad against England where the two teams will feature in three T20Is and as many ODIs between February 4 and 16.

"I know I'll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I've had," Steyn told cricket.com.au after Melbourne Stars' three-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. "I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again."

"I'll be around for the ODIs - to be honest, I don't know how much I'll play (in the ODIs) ... I'll be there for that and then definitely the T20s," he added.

Dale Steyn has had constant run-ins with injuries over the last few years, especially after a career-threatening shoulder injury during South Africa's tour of Australia in November 2016. Since then, he has featured in just eight Tests, nine ODIs and two T20Is.

The 36-year-old is gathering match practice with one eye on the T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in October.

"That (T20 World Cup) is very much on my agenda," Steyn, who retired from Test cricket last year, said. "I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are."

The right-arm pacer, who has featured in five World T20s, feels the experience earned over 15 years of international cricket will provide the ideal helping hand to the next generation of Proteas quicks.

"I think it's important to have that (experienced) figure around in the dressing room. KG (Kagiso Rabada) is very young - to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that's there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he's not the only one there."

"So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections go. After the Mzansi Super League that we played, there were a lot of players that came out - some fantastic bowlers," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2020
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn has reiterated his desire to feature in T20 World Cup 2020
  • Steyn will make a long-awaited return to international cricket next month
  • Dale Steyn has featured in five T20 World Cups
