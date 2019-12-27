 
Watch: Dale Steyn's Sweet Revenge After Being Torn Apart By Jake Weatherald On BBL Debut

Updated: 27 December 2019 14:48 IST

Dale Steyn is seeing action in the Big Bash League in Australia for the first time and had a tumultuous welcome.

Watch: Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn made his Big Bash League debut after being included in Melbourne Stars' playing XI. © BBL/Twitter

Dale Steyn made his long-awaited debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday but didn't have the best of starts. Dale Steyn was included in the Melbourne Stars team in place of Golden Cap wearer Haris Rauf of Pakistan in the match against Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. However, the veteran South African fast bowler was immediately put under pressure by the impressive Jake Weatherald. Starting his BBL campaign with a dot ball, Steyn was then smashed for back-to-back sixes which was followed by back-to-back fours.

Hit for 20 runs off his first five deliveries in the Big Bash League, Steyn had the last laugh when he dismissed Weatherald on the final ball of the over.

Weatherald tried to play another big shot, but this time didn't get the desired connection and ended up lobbing a simple catch to Melbourne Stars all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Watch Dale Steyn's first over in the BBL:

Dale Steyn came into the Big Bash League on the back of some fine performances in the Mzansi Super League. Playing for Cape Town Blitz, the South African finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets in eight matches.

Steyn missed Melbourne Stars' opening two games due to a side strain suffered before arriving in Australia. His inclusion in the team meant that Melbourne Stars had to axe the league's joint-highest wicket-taker this season.

In his two games, Rauf took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul against the Hobart Hurricanes, and conceded just 5.87 runs per over.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Stars also welcomed back Australian star Nathan Coulter-Nile, who had missed the start of the tournament with an ankle injury.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn Australia Australia Cricket Team Jake Weatherald Cricket
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn made his debut in the Big Bash League in Australia on Friday
  • Dale Steyn was plundered for 20 runs off his first 5 balls
  • Dale Steyn had the last laugh as he dismissed Jake Weatherald
