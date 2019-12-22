 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: How Glenn Maxwell Fulfilled A Mic'd Up Peter Handscomb's Wish During BBL Match

Updated: 22 December 2019 12:36 IST

Early into Hobart Hurricanes' chase, Melbourne Stars wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb was mic'd up with Glenn Maxwell bowling his off-spin.

Watch: How Glenn Maxwell Fulfilled A Mic
A mic'd up Peter Handscomb got his wish behind the stumps as Glenn Maxwell removed D Arcy Short. © Twitter

Players being mic'd during a live match and speaking to commentators has added a new dimension to cricket. Many hilarious incidents have been caught on tape when a player has been mic'd up. Something similar took place during the Big Bash League (BBL) when the Hobart Hurricanes took on Melbourne Stars at the Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria on Sunday. Early into Hurricanes' chase, wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb was mic'd up, and while speaking to the commentators live, he hoped that Glenn Maxwell strikes with his next delivery. Incredibly, Maxwell did just that as D Arcy Short tried to pull a flattish delivery but only managed to find the fielder inside the ring on the leg-side.

"I think we just bowl spin in the powerplay depending on the matchups, so the two lefties are still here. I would have thought Maxi (Maxwell) keeps going. If he can get Shorty (D Arcy Short) out this ball, it would be nice," Handscomb said while speaking live to the commentators.

"You would not belive it," came a commentator's response.

Watch the entire incident here:

In the match, Melbourne Stars had won the toss and elected to bat. They got off to a brilliant start courtesy Nic Maddinson and Marcus Stoinis. The duo put on 81 runs for the opening wicket as

Maddinson scored a 39-ball 40 while Stoinis remained unbeaten on 81 off 54 balls.

However, the Melbourne Stars failed to kick on from their great start with Ben Dunk (19), Maxwell (2) and Handscomb (3) all falling cheaply.

Stoinis did manage to hit some lusty blows towards the end to help his team post 163 for four in 20 overs.

In reply, the Hobart Hurricanes kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf taking a fifer to give Melbourne Stars an easy victory.

In the end, the Hurricanes were bowled out for 111 in 16 overs, losing the match by 52 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Peter Handscomb Glenn James Maxwell Glenn Maxwell D'Arcy Short Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A mic'd up Peter Handscomb gets his wish behind the stumps
  • Glenn Maxwell took a wicket, just as Handscomb had hoped for
  • Melbourne Stars beat the Hobart Hurricanes by 52 runs
Related Articles
Sheffield Shield Match In Australia Suspended Due To Dangerous MCG Pitch
Sheffield Shield Match In Australia Suspended Due To Dangerous MCG Pitch
World Cup 2019, Australia vs England Semi-Final: Peter Handscomb All Set For World Cup Debut
World Cup 2019, Australia vs England Semi-Final: Peter Handscomb All Set For World Cup Debut
Australia Stars Go Barefoot In World Cup Bonding Session
Australia Stars Go Barefoot In World Cup Bonding Session
Australia World Cup 2019 Squad: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Big Names Miss Out
Australia World Cup 2019 Squad: Steve Smith, David Warner Return As Big Names Miss Out
5th ODI: Usman Khawaja, Adam Zampa Shine As Australia Beat India To Win Series 3-2
5th ODI: Usman Khawaja, Adam Zampa Shine As Australia Beat India To Win Series 3-2
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.