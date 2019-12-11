 
Sri Lanka Bowler Isuru Udana Refuses To Run Injured Batsman Out In Mzansi Super League. Watch Video

Updated: 11 December 2019 12:35 IST

Isuru Udana displayed the perfect example of sportsman spirit by refusing to run an injured batsman out during a Mzansi Super League game.

Isuru Udana refused to ran out injured batsman in a Mzansi Super League game. © Twitter

Sri Lanka fast bowler Isuru Udana displayed the perfect example of sportsman spirit when he refused to ran Marco Marais out during a Mzansi Super League game. Playing for Paarl Rocks, Isuru Udana was bowling the 19th over with the batting team requiring 30 runs of the last two overs. With 28 needed off the last 8 balls, Heino Kuhn smashed one straight down the ground but the ball hit Marais and the non-striker fell on the ground. Isuru Udana had the chance to ran out the 26-year-old but the Sri Lanka bowler let the injured batsman get back into the crease.

Mzansi Super League's official Twitter handle shared a video of the "spirit of cricket" display by Udana. "Spirit of cricket. Raise your hand for more moments like this! Always," the video was captioned.

In the match, Nelson Mandela Bay Giants won the toss and opted to field. Henry Davids and Cameron Delport got Paarl Rocks off to a flying start.

Late flourish from Kyle Verreynne and Isuru Udana helped Paarl Rocks to post a competitive total of 168 for five in their quota of 20 overs.

In reply, Rocks lost both their openers inside the first eight overs.

Paarl Rocks successfully defended the total and registered a 12-run win over Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets for 25 runs and was adjudged player of the match for his economical spell.

With the win, Paarl Rocks climbed to the top of the points table with 27 points from six games.

Highlights
  • Isuru Udana displayed the perfect example of sportsman spirit
  • Udana refused to run injured batsman out in a Mzansi Super League game
  • Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets for 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs
