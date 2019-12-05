 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: South African Bowler Pulls Off "Crazy" Magic Trick After Taking Wicket

Updated: 05 December 2019 12:47 IST

Tabraiz Shamsi has been doing some noticeable things in the Mzansi Super League being played in his home country.

Watch: South African Bowler Pulls Off "Crazy" Magic Trick After Taking Wicket
Mzansi Super League: Tabraiz Shamsi performed a magic trick after dismissing David Miller. © Twitter

Be it cricket or football, player celebrations are getting more unique and whackier than ever before. But rarely has a celebration culminated with a magic trick. South African bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, who is already known for some over-the-top celebrations, added a new one to his armoury after taking a wicket. Playing for Paarl Rocks in the Mzansi Super League 2019, Shamsi got the big wicket of David Miller and celebrated by turning a handkerchief into a stick. Despite the dismissal of Miller, Durban Heat went on to beat Paarl Rocks by six wickets for their third win in eight matches this season.

The video of Shamsi's celebration has gone viral with many fans even questioning whether this is the greatest celebration ever seen. See for yourself:

In the match, Shamsi took two wickets but was a bit expensive, giving away 37 runs off his four overs.

Paarl Rocks were put into bat after Durban Heat won the toss and things didn't go as planned for the latter.

Cameron Delport (84 off 49 balls) and captain Faf du Plessis (66 not out off 36 balls) starred with the bat as Paarl Rocks posted a formidable 195 for two. However, Englishman James Vince failed to get going and his run-a-ball 25 ended up costing his team dear.

Vince's compatriot, Alex Hales, who opened the innings for Durban Heat, put on a batting masterclass, smashing an unbeaten 97 off 55 balls to get his team across the line with seven balls remaining.

David Miller too played a crucial knock of 40 off 22 balls for the Heat.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Tabraiz Shamsi Tabraiz Shamsi David Andrew Miller David Miller Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Alexander Daniel Hales Alex Hales James Michael Vince James Vince Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tabraiz Shamsi wows fans with his new wicket celebration
  • Tabraiz Shamsi performed a magic trick after dismissing David Miller
  • Durban Heat beat Paarl Rocks by six wickets
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: No Disrespect For Shikhar Dhawan, Says Tabraiz Shamsi After Shoe Celebration In 3rd T20I
India vs South Africa: No Disrespect For Shikhar Dhawan, Says Tabraiz Shamsi After Shoe Celebration In 3rd T20I
South Africa Down Australia In Rain-Hit One-Off T20I
South Africa Down Australia In Rain-Hit One-Off T20I
Darren Sammy Savagely Trolls Proteas Spinner As Windies Beat South Africa In Women
Darren Sammy Savagely Trolls Proteas Spinner As Windies Beat South Africa In Women's World T20
Highlights, India vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Beat India By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1
Highlights, India vs SA, 2nd T20I: South Africa Beat India By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Payback For South Africa Bowler Who Sledged Him
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.