Chris Gayle's Funny Appeal In Mzansi Super League Leaves Umpire Smiling. Watch

Updated: 26 November 2019 17:52 IST

Chris Gayle pulled off a crying gesture while appealing to convince the umpire for a leg-before wicket decision in Mzansi Super League.

Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle appeals during a match in MSL. © Twitter

Chris Gayle has been a crowd puller in Twenty20 (T20) tournaments all around the world. It is not only his six hitting ability but also the animated on-field gestures which makes him so. Before bidding an emotional goodbye to the Mzansi Super League (MSL), Chris Gayle was involved in a funny incident in the tournament. Jozi Stars' Chris Gayle was seen appealing in a funny manner after his delivery hit Paarl Rocks' opening batsman Henry David's pads. After the umpire remained unconvinced with his appeal, Chris Gayle went on to make a crying gesture which made umpire Ryan Hendricks burst into laughter.

Check out the hilarious appeal from Chris Gayle here:

Gayle failed to pick up any wicket in the match and could only manage to score a run. His team Jozi Stars also lost the match by four wickets.

In the succeeding match, which was Chris Gayle's last at the Mzansi Super League, he scored a quick-fire knock of 54 runs but his team lost the match by 20 runs to Tshwane Spartans. It was also his only half-century in the tournament as he had notched up the scores of 11, 0, 18 and 17 in the previous matches.

Gayle, 40, quit the tournament on Monday. Gayle said that he was not getting enough respect and was becoming a burden on the team.

Jozi Stars' have lost all their six matches so far they have played in this year's MS

Topics mentioned in this article Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Cricket
