The Big Bash League 2019-20 edition is into its second week and has already witnessed some extraordinary moments on the field. To add to the list, Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson pulled off a sensational run-out while featuring for Perth Scorchers against Adelaide Strikers. Jhye Richardson, who was fielding near the boundary rope, threw the ball with a bowling action to run out Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherland. The official Twitter account of BBL took note of the unique run-out and captioned the video as, "This is something different from Jhye Richardson in the deep! A run out worthy of a Bucket Moment".

A run out worthy of a Bucket Moment.#BBL09 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/l48sK8BQBw — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2019

Weatherland scored 83 runs off just 47 balls when Richardson came out with a stunning fielding display to run out the batsman.

The incident happened in the 15th over of the Strikers' innings when Weatherald played a Chris Jordan delivery to square leg and ran for a double. Richardson took no time in picking the ball and instantly threw it with his bowling action to the wicket-keeper, who collected it timely to dislodge the bails in a flash.

With the on-field umpire going to the third-umpire for a decision, replays showed that Weatherland had failed to make his ground and was eventually given run out. Before departing, Weatherald had hit 10 fours and three hits into the stands.

Adelaide Strikers however, won the match by 15 runs (DLS method) in the rain-hit contest which was reduced to 18-over-a-side. The Strikers posted a big total of 198 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Perth Scorchers came close to winning the game but fell short of the target eventually as they could only manage 183/7.