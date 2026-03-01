Knocked out of the T20 World Cup despite winning against Sri Lanka on Saturday, a disappointed Pakistan captain Salman Agha admitted that his batters, saved for Sahibzada Farhan, failed to click in the tournament. He conceded that the middle order batting has been a problem for a few years now. The likes of senior batter Babar Azam and Saim Ayub were dropped from Saturday's Super Eights match due to poor form.

"We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament. If Farhan had more support, it'd have been better. Middle order has been a problem for a few years now, we'll have to look at that," Agha said at the post-match presentation.

At one stage, with openers Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) going hammer and tongs, Pakistan looked like they would post least 225 but eventually ended at 212 for 8.

"Couldn't finish the way we wanted to. We batted well 18 overs, opposition did well in the other two. Even 160 would've been difficult to defend," Agha said.

"(It) was always challenging after losing the toss because of dew. Could've been a different story had we won the toss. Dew was a factor. We couldn't execute plans. Usman (Tariq) had an off-day, it can happen." Invited to bat, Pakistan made a formidable 212 for 8 with Farhan and Zaman doing the heavylifting.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or less to surpass New Zealand's net run rate and reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super Eights.

But they failed to do so as co-hosts Sri Lanka, who were already out of reckoning for a semifinal spot, ended at 207 for 6.

Pakistan and New Zealand ended on three points each in the Super Eights stage, but the Kiwis qualified for the semifinals as the second-placed team from the group on the basis of better NRR.

England have already qualified for the semifinals after winning all their three Super Eights matches.

Adjudged the Player of the Match, Farhan said he felt sad as his ton could not help his side reach the semifinals.

"(I) wanted to do well for the team, wanted Fakhar to ton up actually. The ton didn't work for the team, that's why I'm sad," he said.

"I have been feeling well, that brings confidence. Knew I could hit whatever was in my arc. All credit goes to domestic cricket, it's brought out the habit of scoring at pace and scoring big." Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, who almost snatched a win for the islanders with a stunning late onslaught of 76 not out off just 31 balls, rued that he could have finished the game.

"It was a close game, I could've finished it. Well bowled to Shaheen," said Shanaka who needed just six runs from the last two balls to win the match.

"Yes, we're disappointed. I want to say sorry to the fans. Unfortunately, we fell down to injuries. In the future, I hope there are no injuries. Missing two key bowlers in (Wanindu) Hasaranga and (Matheesha) Pathirana. Hope they'll return soon and do well for Sri Lankan cricket.

"Sometimes, as players, we feel pressure. It was a mistake, I'm sorry to fans for disheartening them. We're all thankful for all the support. (Pavan) Rathnayake is consistent, uses the crease well. We (also) have (Dunith) Wellalage, they (young players) are growing."

