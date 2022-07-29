The Indian women's cricket team will begin its campaign at the Commonwealth Games on Friday against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Indian team is grouped alongside Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in Group A. Ahead of the fixture against Australia, Virat Kohli wished the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side luck for the entire event.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: "My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team and all our athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games."

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also wished good luck to the Indian cricket team for the Commonwealth Games.

"Wishing @BCCIWomen and all our athletes the best for the CWG, rooting for each and every one of you. Jai Hind," tweeted Pant.

On the eve of the start of the event, captain Harmanpreet Kaur had addressed a virtual press conference where she talked about the preparation of the team.

"I think we have always done better whenever we have gotten a chance to play against them (Australia), this time the things are looking really positive, we will try to do our best," said Harmanpreet while replying to an NDTV question regarding playing against Australia during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Further talking about facing Australia, Harmanpreet said: "See, for us all the teams are important. Winning all the games is important when you are playing a tournament like this. The first game is always important because you have to set the tone for the team. We have made plans for all teams, it is about taking one game at a time."

Talking about staying in the Games Village, the Indian skipper said: "Staying in the village is different from other tournaments we play. We are enjoying the experience, wherever you go, you have to carry your card, otherwise, nobody is going to recognise you without your card. Yeah, we are getting used to these conditions, opening ceremony, we are still thinking about that because the next day we have an early game so we are working on that, if things go as per planning, then we will definitely go for the opening ceremony."