There has been a lot of chatter around BCCI potentially approaching former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming to succeed Rahul Dravid as the Indian cricket team head coach. Fleming is currently the Chennai Super Kings head coach and during his tenure, the team has won a record-equaling five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. The Indian Express reported that BCCI consider Fleming as a 'suitable candidate' due to his man management skills and pedigree. However, CSK have denied any such rumours and CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that there has been no such communication between Fleming and the franchise till now. "I have not heard anything like this. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sports Now.

The required "qualifications, experience, knowledge and skills" for the position is well fitted for Fleming.

"Should have played minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI's; or Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of 2 years; or Head Coach of an Associate member/IPL Team or Equivalent International League/First Class Teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years; or Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent; and Should be below 60 years of age."

Regarding remuneration, the BCCI says it's "negotiable and will be commensurated with experience."

"The 'operating environment' column is also interesting. It reads: "Must be willing to meet work expectations and pressures associated with handling marquee athletes."

Besides Fleming, the names of VVS Laxman, Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have been doing the rounds when it comes to replacing Rahul Dravid. However, nothing concrete has been confirmed from BCCI's side and some reports suggested that Laxman will not be applying for the position.

Some reports also claimed that Rahul Dravid had the chance to reapply but he decided against it.