Fast bowler Pat Cummins on Friday was named as Australia's 47th Test captain with batter and former skipper Steve Smith being named his deputy. Cummins will officially lead the team for the first time in the upcoming five-match Ashes series against England, starting December 8. Before that, Australia are scheduled to play a four-day intra-squad game, starting December 1. The 28-year-old's appointment comes after Tim Paine sensationally resigned from the post last week following revelations of a 'sexting' scandal from 2017.

Reports had been doing rounds over the past few weeks, stating that Cummins and Smith were frontrunners for the role.

After Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed him as the 47th captain of the Baggy Green's, several former and current players took to social media and congratulated the world's No.1 ranked Test bowler on joining the illustrious list of players who have captained Australia in the longest format of the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

Legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who had presented Cummins with his debut Test cap in 2011, took to Twitter to congratulated the fast bowlers.

"He's come a long way since I presented him his baggy green in South Africa! Got no doubt @patcummins30 is ready to be Test captain and is suited to the job. Having Smith alongside him as vice-captain will be an invaluable help," wrote Ponting.

"Congratulations to Pat Cummins the worthy man to lead Australia forward. Steve Smith vice-captain is a great call, he has done his time. Time for cricket to do the talking," former Australia spinner Brad Hogg tweeted.

"Extremely happy for you buddy...well deserved! Take a Pat on the back," India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who is a teammate of Cummins at Kolkata Knight Riders, retweeted the pacer's post on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Pat Cummins on being announced as Australia's 47th men's Test Captain," Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) said in an official statement.

"I am pleased to return to the leadership of the team and look forward to helping and assisting Pat in any way I can," Smith, who was named vice-captain, said in an official statement.

The first Ashes Test will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8.