A week after Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of the Australia Test team, all-rounder Pat Cummins has been named as the new skipper of the side on Friday, announced Cricket Australia. Former captain and star batter Steve Smith has been named as the vice-captain of the Australian Test team. "The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30," tweeted Cricket Australia. "Batter and former captain Steve Smith has been named vice-captain of the team," Cricket Australia wrote in another tweet.

The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30 pic.twitter.com/bM4QefTATt — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 26, 2021

"After an interview process with a five-person selection pane and ratification from the full board of Cricket Australia, Cummins today becomes the first fast bowler to be a full-time skipper of the Australian men's Test team, and the first bowler of any kind to captain the team since Richie Benaud," said Cricket Australia in a statement.

"His appointment comes after Tim Paine sensationally resigned from the post last week following revelations of a sexting incident from 2017, leaving Australia without a captain less than three weeks out from the first Vodafone Ashes Test against England," statement further said.

Cummins who is No.1 Test bowler has said it he is "honoured to accept the role" of the Test captain ahead of the Ashes.

"I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer," Cummins said in a statement.

"I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.

"With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly knit group.

"This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to."

The first Ashes Test match between Australia and England will be played from December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.