Ex-Australia Test Captain Tim Paine To Take Leave From All Cricket
Australia's Tim Paine will take leave from all forms of cricket for the "foreseeable future", Cricket Tasmania said Friday, after a sexting scandal led him to resign as Test captain.
File photo of former Australian Test captain Tim Paine© AFP
"Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future," it said in a statement.
