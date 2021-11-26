England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had taken an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health and recover from finger surgery, is currently gearing up for the upcoming five-match Ashes series against Australia. Stokes is part of England's squad for the Ashes and is likely to make his comeback after almost 5 months in the first Test at the Gabba, starting December 8. England team took part in a warm-up game against the English Lions.

However, the game was washed out due to rain, meaning that Stokes will have to wait a bit longer for his return.

As Joe Root and his men gear up to regain the Ashes trophy from Australia, Ben Stokes looked in full flow in one of the team's net sessions at the Gabba on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a clip of the 30-year-old hammering the bowlers in the nets.

Watch the video here:

The Three Lions have just one more game scheduled before the opening Test begins -- a four-day, intra-squad warm-up match, starting from November 30.

Meanwhile, Australia will play a three-day intra-squad warm-up game from December 1. With Tim Paine stepping down from Test captaincy, it will be interesting to see who will lead the team in the first Test.

Australia are the current holders of Ashes after the 2019 edition of the series ended in a 2-2 draw in England.

For the records, England have lost each of their last two Ashes tours of Australia.