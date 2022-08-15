Cricket Australia on Monday said it has released a new five-year strategic plan for cricket in the country, designed to enhance the game's long-term financial sustainability, significantly increase participation and ensure cricket remains at the heart of Australian life. 'Where the Game Grows' is underpinned by the ultimate belief that cricket is truly a game for all; one that has incredible power to bring people together and benefit society, both on and off the field.



"It celebrates and respects cricket's proud history while looking positively towards the future, seeking to drive bold, transformative change in digital experiences, junior participation, inclusion, gender equality, sustainability, reimagining the W/BBL, connection through storytelling and playing a part in developing the game globally," read an official statement.



Four interrelated strategic pillars containing ten strategic priorities have been developed through extensive consultation with thousands of fans and hundreds of other stakeholders from all parts of cricket.



Those four pillars - Brilliant Experiences, Participation Growth, Inspirational Players and Teams and Sustainable Future - reflect Australian Cricket's priorities to strengthen the engagement between fans and players, continue to produce world class teams, entrench a strong and innovative business model and establish a framework for the game's positive social impact.



Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer said: "We are exceptionally proud of the way Australian Cricket has continued to innovate and grow and particularly how it has met the vast challenges of the pandemic. This gives us even greater confidence that we can deliver on the ambitious priorities set out in the new five-year strategic plan."



"Cricket is rapidly evolving and, with that, so too are the ways cricket is played, watched and consumed. This strategy contains both a vision and a clear plan for how we can achieve bold, transformative change while also meeting our core responsibilities," he added.



