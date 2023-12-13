Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson has been extremely critical of David Warner and Cricket Australia selectors ever since the squad for the Pakistan Test series was announced. While it is already known that the series would be Warner's last as a batter, Johson said that the opening batter 'doesn't warrant a hero's sendoff'. While several Australian cricketers have shared their stand on the saga, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has also broken his silence.

Hockley, when asked about the topic, tried to brush aside the controversy, saying the Australian team would do all of its talking on the pitch.

"A fair amount has been said, and everyone's entitled to their own opinions. I think what you've seen over this year and the last two years is the current men's team in all formats playing in great spirit. The success of the World Cup is being hailed as arguably the greatest World Cup victory out of the six to beat India in India. I know that this team really wants to do its talking on the pitch," Hockley told the reporters.

Hockley also spoke about the Test series against Pakistan, urging those supporting the touring team to come out in numbers in the first Test at Perth.

"We saw how competitive these two teams are when we toured Pakistan last March. We've seen the passion of Pakistan fans not just on that tour but when they made it to the final here in the T20 World Cup last year, they had incredible support. We would love for as many of the Pakistan fans that are living here in Australia to come out in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney," Hockley added.