Watch: James Anderson Bowls Joe Root With A Lethal In-Swinger In County Championships Match Between Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Stuart Broad Reacts
County Championship: James Anderson went through the defence of Joe Root with a scorching in-swinger in the game between Yorkshire vs Lancashire
Former England Test skipper Joe Root couldn't quite believe his luck when he became another victim of a James Anderson in-swinger in a County Championship game between Yorkshire and Lancashire at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Sunday. Anderson pitched the ball near to the good length area from where it seamed in through Joe Root's defenses to uproot his stumps as the pacer broke into a celebration similar to a kid who just registered his first big wicket.
James Anderson bowls Joe Root
Big celebs from Jimmy for that wicket!
Anderson's partner in crime for England and good friend Stuart Broad also acknowledged the "reverse swing" with emojis to describe how much he enjoyed the delivery. He wrote: "Oh my reverse swing"
Oh my reverse swing
Root, who had scored a remarkable hundred in the first innings for Yorkshire, departed for 4 runs in the second.
Lancashire clearly had an upper hand in the game after Yorkshire were dismissed for 379 in reply to the former's first innings mammoth score of 566/9.
Following on, Yorkshire scored 169/6, with the match ending in a draw.
Anderson took one wicket in the first innings but impressed in the second with two scalps.