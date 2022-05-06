Ben Stokes broke the record for the most number of sixes hit in an innings in county cricket during his knock of 161 runs off 88 balls. He hit 17 maximums and went past Darren Stevens who had previously held the record with 15 sixes for Kent against Glamorgan in the 2021 season. Stokes scored a calculated half-century off 47 deliveries before unleashing his explosive side with his next 50 runs coming off 17 balls. His 64-ball ton was reached with five back-to-back sixes off the bowling of Josh Baker.

A record-breaking knock for @benstokes38



He now has 17 sixes, the most in an English first-class innings #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/CM1zGm3xME — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2022

Stokes accounted for 17 sixes along with eight classy boundaries as he took the Worcestershire bowlers to the cleaners at New Road on Friday.

This was Stokes' first appearance since being appointed as the New England Test skipper after Joe Root decided to step down from the leadership role recently.

Promoted

Root was subject to immense criticism following back-to-back series losses against Australia in the Ashes (4-0) and against West Indies away.

Stokes would aim to guide England to better results and help the team jump places in the current World Test Championship (WTC) table where they are currently at the bottom place with only one win from 13 matches.