Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing County Championship. In the ongoing Division One game between Hampshire and Yorkshire, Abbas bagged a six-wicket haul in Scarborough. However, his in-swinging delivery to dismiss Matthew Waite in the second innings of Yorkshire was the highlight of his spell. The dismissal happened on the second delivery of the 84th over when Waite was batting on the score of 47. Abbas produced a full-length delivery, which nipped back in sharply and castled the stumps.

The video was shared by the County Championship on their official Twitter handle.

Abbas ended his spell with figures of six for 62.

In the first innings, Kyle Abbott took a six-for as Hampshire bowled out Yorkshire for a paltry total of 159.

In reply, fifties from Keith Baker and Ben Brown gave Hampshire a 67-run first-innings lead.

In the second innings, Adam Lyth and Jonathan Tattersall hit fifties to take Yorkshire to a total of 272.

Chasing a target of 214, Hampshire had crossed the 100-run mark without losing a wicket.

Both Ian Holland and Felix Organ had hit fifties and were going strong for Hampshire.

Hampshire are currently second in the Division One standings, behind table-toppers Surrey.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire sit fifth, behind Lancashire and Essex in third and fourth spot, respectively.