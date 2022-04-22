Hasan Ali led Lancashire's revival on Day 1 of the ongoing County Championship Division One clash against Gloucestershire at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The Pakistan pacer bowled a fiery spell as Lancashire made a strong comeback after Gloucestershire had won the toss and elected to bat. Hasan took six for 47 after Marcus Harris and Chris Dent had given Gloucestershire a flying start, adding 119 runs for the first wicket.

Hasan gave Lancashire the breakthrough by removing Dent on a score of 52. He then also dismissed Miles Hammond, Tom Lace, Josh Shaw, Jared Warner and Ajeet Dale, respectively.

A video of Hasan Ali's fiery spell was shared by the County Championship on their official Twitter handle.

17 overs

7 runs

6 wickets

6 maidens



What a day for @RealHa55an #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/JBzpfa7MiG — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 21, 2022

His efforts helped Lancashire in bundling out Gloucestershire for 252 in the first innings.

"I really enjoyed that. Getting a five-for in the County Championship is a great moment for me," Hasan Ali was quoted as saying by Lancashire's official website.

Apart from Hasan, Saqib Mahmood took two wickets while Matt Parkinson and George Balderson also bagged a wicket each.

Incidentally, veteran pacer James Anderson, who also made his County Championship return, failed to pick a wicket in the first innings.

For Gloucestershire, Harris top scored with a fine 62 at the top while Dent (52) and Ryan Higgins (51 not out) also scored half-centuries to power Gloucestershire to a fighting total.

Promoted

In reply, Lancashire lost an early wicket on Day 2 as Balderson got run out on a score of five.

Lancashire are currently fourth in the points table, having won their first game against Kent by 10 wickets.