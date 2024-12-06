Seeing former India cricketer Vinod Kambli struggle to get up, speak clearly and properly conduct himself during a recent event, many fans' hearts were broken. Once deemed one of the finest talents to have been produced by India, Kambli doesn't seem to be in the best of physical state. As he reunited with Sachin Tendulkar during the unveiling of a memorial of renowned cricket coach Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park. The event was also attended by former Indian cricketer Sameer Dighe, who played for years alongside Kambli in the Mumbai team.

During a chat with the Times of India, Dighe became emotional as he recalled meeting Kambli at the event after several years.

"I met him after many years. He got up and hugged me and called out, 'Samya'. I couldn't see him in this condition. I felt so bad. I had tears in my eyes. We've played together for 14 years (for Mumbai); I pray to God to give him good health," Dighe said.

Tendulkar and Kambli could be of similar age but one could see the difference between the two former India cricketers when they were reunited at the event.

In a video shared by Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Sachin was captured walking to Kambli to greet him. The duo, who were pupils of Ramakant Vitthal Achrekar, embraced each other and had a brief chat. Kambli found it tough to even stand up on his own and shake Sachin's hand. In fact, Kambli seemed to have clutched Tendulkar's hand after the handshake, prompting another person to intervene.

After the memorial ceremony, Ramakant's daughter, Vishakha Dalvi, talked about her father being a "selfless coach" and how the essence of being a teacher to him was to guide children.

"Sir was always known as the 'Selfless Coach' in newspaper headlines. He never had a commercial approach. To him, the essence of being a teacher was to guide the children, and he did so wholeheartedly. He shaped the future of his students, always putting others before himself. We can call him a saint, as people like him are rare. Because of him, I am where I am today," she told ANI.

"He received numerous awards, such as the Dronacharya Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Padma Shri. Despite his accolades, he remained a simple man who knew how to love and live life fully. I never saw him exhausted. Even after returning from a tour, he would go straight to the ground right after having a meal. Rest was not in his dictionary, and I am following the same path," she added.