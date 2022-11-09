Pakistan brought out their best when it mattered the most and registered a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final in Sydney on wednesday. For a team, which was all but out of contention for the last-four stage after losses in its first two games, Pakistan's comeback has been nothing short of inspirational. On Wednesday, two of their best batters - skipper Babar Azam and opener Mohammad Rizwan - roared back to form with half-centuries as Pakistan chased a 153-run target with ease. Before that, Shaheen Afridi and Co. restricted the Kane Williamson-led Kiwis to 152/4.

This is Pakistan's third entry into the T20 World Cup final. Following the feat, former cricketers lauded Pakistan's performance. Leading the congratulatory messages was former Pakistan captain and ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win," he wrote on Twitter.

Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 9, 2022

Here are some other tweets by former cricketers, lauding the Babar Azam-led side.

Admirable journey in this World Cup for team Pakistan coming from behind. #PakvsNz — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022

In the big games the big players stand up right?! Congrats Pakistan. Pure class from start to finish. So, who will meet Pakistan in the final? — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 9, 2022

Amazing, phenomenal and a supremely next level performance from Pakistan. WOW. On to the final of #ICCT20WorldCup2022 . — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 9, 2022

Pakistan will meet either England or India – who play on Thursday in Adelaide - in the November 13 decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan set the tone at the Sydney Cricket Ground with some razor sharp fielding and disciplined bowling that restricted New Zealand to just 152-4.

In front of 36,443 strongly pro-Pakistan spectators, Rizwan (57) and Azam (53) took apart the Black Caps' renowned bowling attack in a 105-run opening stand.

Despite a slightly nervy finish after both fell, Mohammad Haris's 30 off 26 balls helped complete a deserved victory with five balls to spare.

With AFP inputs