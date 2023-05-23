While cricket is often witness to smart strategies and glorious action, sometimes there are brain fade moments too. It leads to comic situation which is beyond the apprehension of most. The same was visible in a video that has been widely shared on social media. In the video clip, a group of players can be seen in a local cricket match. After miscommunication between the two batters, one of the two falls woefully short of the crease. He is even mocked by the rival wicketkeeper as he gestures to remove the bails. The batter is clearly frustrated as he dejectedly walks towards the crease. The wicketkeeper then starts celebrating, albeit prematurely. As he walks to one of his teammates, the batter who was almost sure to be run out, walks back to the crease and points out that the bails had not been removed. The umpire agrees, a now it's the time of the batter to celebrate.

Watch: Comic Error By Wicketkeeper Sees Batter Survive Sure-shot Run Out

Talking about cricket, the Indian Premier League is reaching its business end. Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are the four teams which have entered the playoffs. The IPL 2023 is all set to host the highly-anticipated Qualifier 1 between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams took on each other in the opening encounter of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium where Hardik Pandya and Co. emerged victorious by 5 wickets at home.

Both CSK and GT have been similar in their approach and it will be an evenly poised contest at Chepauk when these two heavyweights collide in the first playoff match of the season.

With ANI inputs