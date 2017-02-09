Chris Lynn Ruled Out Of Australia's T20 Series Against Sri Lanka

Chris Lynn has been replaced by the fast-scoring Ben Dunk for Australia's T20 series vs Sri Lanka

Explosive batsman Chris Lynn was on Thursday ruled out of Australia's Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka after aggravating a neck injury. Lynn has been replaced by Adelaide Strikers opener and Big Bash leading run-getter Ben Dunk for the three-match series. Lynn had taken the Big Bash League 2017 by storm with some big-hitting for the Brisbane Heat but his selection for the T20 series against Sri Lanka was under cloud due to ongoing neck concerns.

Lynn had hoped to recover in time for the first T20, to be played in Melbourne on 17 February but aggravated the injury at training last week.

"Chris resumed some light training as part of his rehabilitation but was still unable to function at the level he needs to play international cricket due to his existing neck injury," Australian team physiotherapist Kevin Sims said.

"Chris will be seeing a specialist later this week and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return to play timeframes."

Lynn will be replaced by the fast-scoring Dunk, who made 364 runs from just 222 balls for the Adelaide Strikers in this year's BBL. He posted three half-centuries for the tournament and finished with a strike rate of more than 160 across his eight matches.

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the series opener in Melbourne on February 17, before moving to Geelong on February 19 and then Adelaide on February 22.

(With AFP Inputs)