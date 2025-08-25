Cheteshwar Pujara's decision to retire from all forms of cricket was reportedly a result of his exclusion from the Test team as well as the West Zone's Duleep Trophy squad. Pujara, who was considered a rock of Indian batting, last played for the national side back in 2023. Although he continued to play in domestic cricket, his exclusion from the Duleep Trophy squad came as a big shock. A report by Times Of India claimed that if Pujara would have retired at the end of the England series if he was selected. However, with two major snubs, it is possible that he did want to continue playing domestic cricket.

“Perhaps if he were picked for the Test series in England, Pujara would have retired after the fifth Test. Look, one big factor in his retirement is also the fact that he doesn't play in the IPL," a source told The Times of India.

“In that case, the Test snub and the Duleep Trophy snub meant there was little point in continuing to play domestic cricket for Saurashtra," the source added.

Pujara's retirement on Sunday evoked an outpouring of admiration from the cricketing fraternity with former teammates and coaches saluting his grit, determination and selflessness that defined his Test career.

The 37-year-old Pujara, who played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains on a career that epitomised resilience in the longest format.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recalled how Pujara's reassuring presence at the crease helped the team and picked his outing in the 2018 series in Australia as one of his best performances.

"Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played.

"Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn't have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs," Tendulkar wrote on X.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!" he added.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, "He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji." Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh lauded Pujara's commitment to the national team.

"Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side!," wrote Yuvraj.

