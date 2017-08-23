 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara All Set For Nottinghamshire Role After Sri Lanka Success

Updated: 23 August 2017 17:55 IST

The top-order batsman had a fine outing in the three Test in Sri Lanka.

Cheteshwar Pujara All Set For Nottinghamshire Role After Sri Lanka Success
Cheteshwar Pujara scored 223 runs in 4 matches before leaving to play for India vs SL © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara had a magnificent run with the bat in the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka as he helped India sweep to a 3-0 series win over the islanders -- the first time they have achieved the distinction away from home. Pujara, who has become a vital cog in Team India's Test machine, scored 309 runs in three Tests at an average of 77.25, including two centuries. After a successful Test series, the 29-year-old is all set to play for his county side Nottinghamshire. Pujara tweeted: "Feels good to go through the #CountyCaptures as I prepare to head there for the next session #CountyCricket."

Pujara shone for Nottinghamshire earlier in the season, scoring 223 runs in four matches before leaving to play for India.

Notts are well-placed for an immediate return to the eight-team elite of the county championship as they lead Worcestershire at the top of the second tier by 35 points.

Pujara, who played his landmark 50th Test match recently, notched up his 13th Test century. He faced 232 balls in his 133-run knock, hitting 11 fours and a six. In the process, Pujara also completed 4000 Test runs. He also became the seventh Indian batsman to score a century in his 50th Test match.

The illustrious six before him are Polly Umrigar (1961) Gundappa Viswanath (1979), Kapil Dev (1983), VVS Laxman (2004) and Virat Kohli (2016).

Pujara also became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score hundreds in three consecutive Tests in Sri Lanka.

Topics : Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pujara played his landmark 50th Test match recently
  • Pujara scored 309 runs in three Tests at an average of 77.25
  • Pujara uploaded a photo on Twitter about his return to County Cricket
Related Articles
KL Rahul Highlights The Funny Side Of Dressing Room Talk, Says Seniors 'Abuse' Him
KL Rahul Highlights The Funny Side Of Dressing Room Talk, Says Seniors 'Abuse' Him
Calm And Composed Cheteshwar Pujara Learning The 'Art Of Sledging'
Calm And Composed Cheteshwar Pujara Learning The 'Art Of Sledging'
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Dubs Cheteshwar Pujara Best Test Batsman Of India
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Dubs Cheteshwar Pujara Best Test Batsman Of India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.