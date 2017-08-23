Cheteshwar Pujara All Set For Nottinghamshire Role After Sri Lanka Success

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 223 runs in 4 matches before leaving to play for India vs SL

Cheteshwar Pujara had a magnificent run with the bat in the recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka as he helped India sweep to a 3-0 series win over the islanders -- the first time they have achieved the distinction away from home. Pujara, who has become a vital cog in Team India's Test machine, scored 309 runs in three Tests at an average of 77.25, including two centuries. After a successful Test series, the 29-year-old is all set to play for his county side Nottinghamshire. Pujara tweeted: "Feels good to go through the #CountyCaptures as I prepare to head there for the next session #CountyCricket."

Pujara shone for Nottinghamshire earlier in the season, scoring 223 runs in four matches before leaving to play for India.

Notts are well-placed for an immediate return to the eight-team elite of the county championship as they lead Worcestershire at the top of the second tier by 35 points.

Pujara, who played his landmark 50th Test match recently, notched up his 13th Test century. He faced 232 balls in his 133-run knock, hitting 11 fours and a six. In the process, Pujara also completed 4000 Test runs. He also became the seventh Indian batsman to score a century in his 50th Test match.

The illustrious six before him are Polly Umrigar (1961) Gundappa Viswanath (1979), Kapil Dev (1983), VVS Laxman (2004) and Virat Kohli (2016).

Pujara also became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score hundreds in three consecutive Tests in Sri Lanka.