Chargesheet Filed Against Mohammed Shami For Dowry Harassment And Molestation

Updated: 14 March 2019 17:55 IST

Mohammed Shami was a part of Team India that played against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Mohammed Shami has been charged for harassment and molestation. © AFP

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been charged under IPC 498A and 354A for dowry harassment and sexual harassment respectively, news agency ANI said in a tweet on Thursday. Mohammed Shami has been charged by Kolkata Police as they submitted a chargesheet against him before the Alipore police court. With the ICC World Cup 2019 approaching, the chargesheet comes as a major blow for the premier India pacer. He was a part of Team India's ODI squad which lost 2-3 against Australia in their final assignment before the marquee tournament.

Shami had earlier donated money to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

The 28-year-old Shami said, when they represent the country the soldiers protect the borders. "When we play for our country they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans, we will always be there for them," Shami was quoted as saying by ANI.

In January, Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in One-day Internationals during the first match against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier. Shami had then removed New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in his first over to overtake the record previously held by left-arm swing bowler Irfan Pathan.

Shami got to the landmark in his 56th ODI while Pathan had done it in 59 matches. Zaheer Khan (65 ODIs), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68 ODIs) complete the list of top five fastest bowlers from India to take 100 ODI wickets.

Mohammed Shami
