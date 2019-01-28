 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

Did Yuzvendra Chahal Just Reveal Mohammed Shami's Team India Nickname?

Updated: 28 January 2019 21:03 IST

During the interview on Chahal TV, Mohammed Shami was referred to as "Lalaji" by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Did Yuzvendra Chahal Just Reveal Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami was adjudged player of the match for excellent bowling figures of 3/41. © Twitter

After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav, it was Mohammed Shami's turn to set Chahal TV on fire. The Indian fast bowler, who was adjudged man of the match in the third One-day International versus New Zealand, opened up about the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room and bowling in tandem with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But during the interview, Chahal referred to Mohammed Shami as "Lalaji". Here's the entire video where Mohammed Shami gets candid after guiding India to a thrilling 3-0 ODI series victory at Bay Oval.

Earlier on Monday, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries and stitched a century stand for the second wicket to help India outclass New Zealand by seven wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series. After opting to bat, New Zealand were bowled out for 243 in 49 overs. Ambati Rayudu, who was suspended for bowling by the ICC, was unbeaten on 40 and wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik on 38 as India chased down the target with seven overs to spare.

Skipper Virat Kohli signed off his tour Down Under on a high with a first ODI series win in New Zealand in 10 years. However, it is to be noted that prior to this, India played just one series here since the one in 2009. 

It was a complete team effort after the bowlers shot New Zealand out for 243 in 49 overs with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/45 in 10 overs) making his presence felt with the ball as well as on the field. 

Pandya was playing his first match after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted.

Comments
Topics : Mohammed Shami Yuzvendra Chahal Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Kuldeep Yadav India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket New Zealand vs India
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • During the interview, Chahal referred to Mohammed Shami as "Lalaji"
  • India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI
  • India won an ODI series in New Zealand after 10 years
Related Articles
"Series Loss Tough To Swallow, India Far Better Side": Ross Taylor
"Series Loss Tough To Swallow, India Far Better Side": Ross Taylor
Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Mohammed Shami, Says "His Test Form Has Translated Into ODI Cricket"
Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On Mohammed Shami, Says "His Test Form Has Translated Into ODI Cricket"
Virat Kohli Says His Fast Bowlers Confident Of Knocking Any Team Out
Virat Kohli Says His Fast Bowlers Confident Of Knocking Any Team Out
India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami Becomes The Fastest Indian To Take 100 ODI Wickets
India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami Becomes The Fastest Indian To Take 100 ODI Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah's Consistency Makes Him A Class Apart, Feels Mitchell Johnson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 25 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.