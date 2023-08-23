Chandrayaan-3 - India's moon mission - had a successful landing on Wednesday, making the country part of an elite space club. India is the first country near the South Pole, which is the hot new destination since traces of water was found on moon. The touchdown of the Vikram lander took place at 6.04 pm amid huge cheers from around the world. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on South Africa, congratulated the nation on the occasion.

Indian sports persons Sania Mirza, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir led the wishes on the successful landing.

"India is over the moon because Chandrayaan is on the moon Such a proud moment for 1 billion of us #Chandrayaan3," Sania posted on X.

"Yaaaaayyy , We have done it. Soft landing on the Moon. #Chandrayaan3. Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission. We are on the Moon," Sehwag posted.

"@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high. India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath's #Chandrayaan3 team. Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life. Jai Hind!" Sachin Tendulkar wrote.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who joined in the event online from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS Summit, said: "This moment is precious and unprecedented. This moment announces the victory of new India. This moment is the strength of 1.4 billion heartbeats".

"India reached the uncharted lunar South Pole because of our scientists' hard work and talent... Our moon mission is also based on the human-centric approach, which is why the success belongs to all humanity. It will help moon missions by the other countries in the future," he added.

For the next 14 days -- equivalent to one moon day -- the Pragyan Rover will send images and data from the surface of the moon. After 14 days, its activity is likely to slow down, given that it is powered by solar cells.