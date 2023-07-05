Dindigul Dragons maintained their blistering form and registered a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Salem Spartans in their Tamil Nadu Premier League match on Monday. Opting to bowl first, the Dragons restricted the Spartans at 160/6 in 20 overs. Later, they ended up chasing the target in just 18.2 overs with skipper Baba Indrajith smashing 83* off just 50 balls. Despite a brilliant chase, this match grabbed a lot of attention due to a bizarre moment, which took place during the Spartans' innings.

During the 5th over of the Spartans' innings, wicketkeeper-batter R Kavin smashed a shot towards the long leg on P Saravana Kumar's delivery. Aushik Srinivas was standing in the deep and it looked like a perfect dismissal. However, Srinivas showed poor field awareness as he kept on walking backwards and completed the catch after crossing the boundary line. The shot was declared a six as the fielder took the catch outside the boundary rope.

This poor fielding effort left everyone in shocked and disbelief as the commentator was heard saying, "I can't believe my eyes."

Talking about the match, Salem Spartans were restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs with Sunny Sandhu top-scoring with 57 runs. Apart from him, S Aravind and R Kavin scored 26 and 25 runs respectively. For Dindigul Dragons, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suboth Bhati took two wickets each while G Kishoor took one wicket.

Later, the Dragons chased down the target in just 18.2 overs as their skipper Baba Indrajith played an unbeaten knock of 83 off just 50 balls. Apart from him, opener Vimal Khumar also scored 42 runs. For the Spartans, Sunny Sandhu took two wickets.

The Baba Indrajith-led team has qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament with a total of six victories out of seven matches and will be facing Lyca Kovai Kings in the Qualifier 1 match on Friday.

On the other hand, the Spartans have been eliminated from the knockouts race as they have registered only two victories in seven matches.