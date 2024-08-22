In the first week of IPL 2024, a 21-year-old pacer burst onto the scene. Clocking 150 kph at ease and picking up six wickets in his first two games, Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav already being tipped to be a future India star, with calls coming to include him in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad and take him to India's tour of Australia. With the T20 World Cup well behind us, and the Australia tour not too far away, Mayank Yadav's hype has faded away. In fact, the fast bowler hasn't played a game since the IPL.

Yadav is still reportedly recovering from his injury, and is not ready to bowl yet. The pacer - who turned 22 in June - spends time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"He has spent every alternate week over the last three months at the NCA. We are hoping that he will be back to his best before our first Ranji Trophy match," a Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official told The Indian Express.

Former Delhi U19 coach and Mayank's mentor Narender Negi has said that bowling 12-15 overs a day is a part of Mayank's routine as he is eased back to cricket. Mayank recently pulled out of the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2024.

"He has been given a routine by the physios at the NCA. They are monitoring his body. He has been working on his strength and has been told to develop his leg and back muscles. They are being very careful with Mayank," said Negi.

"He is a special talent and is being looked after by the BCCI, who don't want to take any risk with Mayank," he added.

Former Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, who was part of the national setup during Rahul Dravid's tenure, stated that it is important for Mayank to get back into action.

Advertisement

"I don't agree that if he is not ready, just don't play him. This is the age where he has to bowl. A bowler should bowl. The more you bowl, the more you will have control, you will know your threshold as to how much your body can take. You can't wrap him up in cotton wool saying he will get injured," said Mhambrey.

He urged Mayank to play more red ball cricket, stating that that would help him improve his fitness and confidence.

"When you play one season, you understand your bowling. You bowl in different conditions. Physically, you will be tested in different phases of the game. Sometimes, you will have to be on the ground for six sessions. And to be able to bowl with the same intensity in the last session will give you confidence when you play at the international level. I strongly feel Mayank needs to grind it out in the domestic season," he said.