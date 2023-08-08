Yuvraj Singh, one of India's finest match-winners in white-ball cricket, isn't a happy man as the national team stands just 2 months away from the start of the ODI World Cup. WIth the mega event taking place in India, there are high expectations from the hosts to end their ICC trophy drought. But, Yuvraj is seeing too many issues in the Indian team at present, particularly in the middle-order.

"I am an Indian.' But I see a lot of concerns in the Indian middle order because of injuries. If those concerns are not resolved, we will struggle, especially in pressure games. Don't experiment in pressure games. The skill work to bat in the middle order is very different from that of an opener. Is there anybody there (in the team management) who is working around the guys that will be playing in the middle order? That's the question mark - the middle order is not ready, so someone will have to make them ready," Yuvraj said on the Cricket Basu YouTube channel.

While a number of new opening options have emerged for India, in the form of Ishan Kishan, Yashsavi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the No. 4 and No. 5 slots are still up for grabs. Yuvraj wants an experienced person to be given the role in the middle-order.

"If your openers are out early, you need to build a partnership. (Middle order) batsmen are not simply flamboyant stroke-makers that occupy the crease and start hitting. He has to absorb pressure, leave a few balls, and create a partnership. It's a difficult job, somebody has to be experienced over there," he explained.

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul out injured, India have struggled to find an alternative in the middle-order when it comes to ODIs. The two batters are still in the fray for a return, in time for the World Cup. But, their preparedness for an event of such magnitude is a certain worry.