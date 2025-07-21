All eyes will be on Shubman Gill when India get down to action against England in Manchester on Wednesday for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. After losing the first Test in Leeds, India made a great comeback at Birmingham with captain Gill returning with a double ton and a century. Then in the third Test at Lord's, India lost by 22 runs but what hogged the limelight was Shubman Gill's animated reaction when Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were dilly-dallying the Play on Day 3.

Former India star Manoj Tiwary criticised Gill for 'copying' former India captain Virat Kohli. The latter skipper was known for his in-your-face attitude while leading Team India.

"I don't like the way captain Gill is going about things. I think he is trying to copy what Virat did last time. And as a result, it is not helping his batting," Tiwary told SportsBoom.com.

"Ever since he became a captain in the IPL, I have noticed that he is getting into an aggressive mindset, and having animated chats with umpires. It was unlike Gill. He doesn't need to show that kind of aggression, and doesn't have to prove anything.

"I know a captain should lead from the front, but this much aggression is not required. It takes your energy away."

Tiwary added that there are several way of being 'aggressive'.

"He can stick to his style of being aggressive. It doesn't mean that you have to always give it back verbally. Aggression can also be shown by winning Test matches. India could have easily led the series 2-1. Such aggression is not good for the game, especially from the captain of the Indian cricket team," Tiwary said.

"I am not happy with the language and words that are coming in the audio when they are near the stumps. You are representing the Indian cricket team. I think this has become a trend, as previous captains have probably used such words to express their anger, but this needs to be controlled. If you use slang, the next generation will pick it up."

For India, winning the fourth Test is a must if they want to win the series. This is Gill's first series as India captain. He took over the reigns of the team after Rohit Sharma retired as Test captain.