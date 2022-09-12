The Asia Cup 2022 ended on Sunday with Sri Lanka getting crowned as champions. The tournament ended on a bitter-sweet note for Team India as they failed to make it into the final but the fans also saw the much-awaited 71st century from star-batter Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma-led side will now be gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup. As the squad for the prestigious event will be announced in some time, experts and fans have been expressing their opinions regarding the players who should make the cut. Similarly, former spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed pacer Umran Malik and stated that he can be India's "trump card" on Australian pitches.

"Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran Malik in the World Cup team for India ?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia.. Any thoughts?" tweeted Harbhajan.

Umran impressed everyone with his pace during the Indian Premier League 2022, clocking over 150 kph regularly for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and scalped 22 wickets in 14 matches. As a result, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer had made his debut for India during the T20I series against Ireland.

He conceded 98 runs in the two games he played against Ireland and England, picking up just two wickets.

As a result, he was dropped from the team for the T20I series against West Indies, as well as the Asia Cup.