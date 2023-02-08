Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most followed Indian Premier League (IPL) teams on social media and Sara Tendulkar's post about the franchise has made the fan base to go on hyper drive. In an Instagram story, Sara posted a picture on a notebook along with the caption - "I keep writing RCB instead of RBC by mistake”. The post came as a surprise as Sara does not followed RCB on any social media platform and her father – Sachin Tendulkar – only played for Mumbai Indians in his IPL career.

Sara's brother Arjun Tendulkar also joined Mumbai Indians and in the past two years, he has become a consistent part of the squad. She was seen in the stands cheering the franchise on many occasions.

RCB have reached the final of the competition thrice in history but they were defeated on both occasions. RCB faced MI in the final of the Champions League 2011 where the Harbhajan Singh-led MI defeated Daniel Vettori's RCB to lift the trophy in a close-fought encounter.

Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will also be a part of the Women's Premier League which will take place in March 2023. The auction is supposed to take place on February 13 with more than 200 players going under the hammer with each team having a purse of Rs 12 crore.

In the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, RCB will once again be led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis who took over the captaincy from Virat Kohli.

