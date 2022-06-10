South Africa batter David Miller celebrated his birthday one day in advance as he helped South Africa pull off a heist against India in the first T20I of the five-match series on Thursday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The left-handed batter scored 64 runs, helping Proteas register a seven-wicket win with five balls to spare. Miller's skipper in the IPL, Hardik Pandya, wished the Proteas player a very happy birthday on Friday.

Hardik posted a picture along with Miller on his Instagram story and wrote: "Happy birthday my Millie but ipl is over."

In the recently-concluded IPL, Miller scored 481 runs in 16 matches for Gujarat Titans, and he was a vital member of the IPL-winning squad. The left-handed batter carried his form into the first T20I against South Africa, as he scored 64 runs off 31 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes, helping South Africa chase down 212.

He along with Rassie van der Dussen put on an unbeaten stand of 131 runs for the fourth wicket.

With this win, South Africa have gained a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, and now the second T20I will be played on Sunday at Cuttack.