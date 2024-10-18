Spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali put Pakistan in the driver's in the second Test against England in Multan. After Pakistan set England a daunting target of 297, Sajid dismissed Ben Duckett (0) and Noman had Zak Crawley (three) to leave England on 36-2 after an exciting day three. Ollie Pope and Joe Root were unbeaten on 21 and 12 respectively with England still needing 261 and two full days of cricket left. Sajid was the hero in the first innings after he grabbed a record-equalling seven wickets to hand Pakistan a lead of 75.

Noman, who had three scalps in the first innings, also scored a crucial 32 as Pakistan were bowled out for 366 in the first innings. However, the 38-year-old scored a solitary run in the second.

However, he made heads turn with a perfectly timed flick off his pads. However, Noman's effort prompted his batting partner Agha Salman to jokingly ask him, "Khud maari hai na yeh? (Did you hit it deliberately?)".

To this, Noman assured Salman that he flicked it West Indies great Brian Lara. "Han! Han! Pura tere bhai ne Lara ki tarah maara hai (Ya, Ya, I just flicked it like Lara)," Noman was heard as saying on the stump-mic.

Noman Ali flicks a ball for a single.



Salman: Khud maari hai na yeh? (Did you hit it deliberately)



Noman: Han! Han! Pura tere bhai ne Lara ki tarah maara hai. (Ya, Ya, I just flicked it like Lara) #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/sL1DD4RqPu — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) October 17, 2024

After stumps on Day 3, Noman said cracks on the pitch -- the same used in the first Test, which the visitors won by an innings -- will make England's task tougher.

"We are getting good spin from the rough patches as well as from the middle so it will be a tough chase and we will do everything to win this Test," said Noman.

England assistant coach Paul Collingwood still believes that his fearless side can do "special things" despite being up against it.

"It's going to be a tough chase tomorrow on what is effectively probably the ninth day on that wicket," said the former England allrounder.

